Russia making a movie in space

Russia is trying to be the first nation to make a movie in space, and we’re not sure why this important.

But anyway, it announced on Thursday that it will be sending an actress and a director to the International Space Station (ISS),250 miles above earth, in October.

Actress Yulia Peresild would star in the new movie, that will be directed by 37-year-old Klim Shipenko.

The movie is titled “Vyzov”, meaning “The Challenge”. It will tell the story of a surgeon who has to operate on a sick cosmonaut in space because his medical condition prevents him from returning to earth to be treated.

Peresild and Shipenko, are well-known in Russia. They were selected after the country’s space agency, Roscosmos, opened a competition for applicants in November.

Russia and America has been at this space race for years, and this movie announcement came after actor Tom Cruise and director Doug Liman, said they working together on a movie to be filmed in space back in 2020.

But the two did not release a date for their film. Guess Russia beat them to it.