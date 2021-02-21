Rygin King shares sweet birthday post for child’s mother; fans react

Dancehall entertainer Rygin King loves his childâ€™s mother and he wasnâ€™t shy about letting his Instagram following know.

The artiste took to IG early Sunday (February 21) to post a photo of his childâ€™s mother as he sought to shower her with love on her special day.

â€œHappy birthdayÂ Â to myÂ babyÂ mother wishing you blessings on top of blessing,â€ said Rygin King who shared a photo of the special lady who is seen holding his son.

â€œItâ€™s ur day enjoy it. love from ur baby daddy,â€ added Rygin King who used the kiss blowing emoji.

While most fans lauded the sweet gesture, others quickly attempted to sow seeds ofÂ discord,Â pointing out that the artiste was notorious for posting the photos of his childrenâ€™s mothers and later removingÂ them.

â€œDem man yah no easy at all smh can imagine how baby mother number 1 feel smh,â€ said oneÂ user.

â€œWell he didnâ€™t make a post for her bday so why made one up for thisÂ one?Â Â eeeh eeeh Ÿ¤¯,â€ questioned anotherÂ user.

The userâ€™s question was shortly answered by a hard core fan who defended the artiste, noting that he did post his other childâ€™s mother, adding that they all getÂ featured,Â however only for a short period ofÂ time.

â€œHe did post her for her b-day.Â He just doesnâ€™t keep it on hisÂ page.Â This one will be removed too after a while,â€ responded an InstagramÂ user.

TheÂ chatter online continued with some fans telling others to mind their own business, while others expressed nonchalance.

â€œunno jus all up inna eeÂ manÂ business suhÂ ,â€ said one IG user.

Rygin King is father to a son and a daughter.

Following a shooting incident, in which Rygin King was seriously injured in 2020, the entertainer has said his kids mean everything to him.