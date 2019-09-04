S Hotel turning heads in Montego Bay

S Hotel turning heads in Montego BayWednesday, September 04, 2019
|
Even before its official opening earlier this year, the 120-room S Hotel on Montego Bay’s Jimmy Cliff Boulevard had been turning heads.
Its private pool located on the fifth floor has also been the talk of the town. The hotel overlooks the world-famous Doctors Cave Beach and features an international restaurant, a full-service spa, boutique gym, spa suites, lounges, a sky deck and pool bar.
The hotel is sister to the Spanish Court Hotel in New Kingston, but operates differently with its primary target market being vacationers as opposed to business tourists. Like its compatriots on the Hip Strip, it operates on the European Plan (EP) concept, but offers a meal for those guests who want an all-inclusive feel.
The beachfront hotel has incorporated locally made materials in its architecture and furnishings, and the artwork is also Jamaican.
On pertinent fact about the S Hotel is that it has been totally Jamaica-owned from inception. It was sold to Jamaican lawyer and hotelier Christopher Issa in 2011, following its closure in 2009. It was built by NCB Investments in 1995, jointly owned NCB Staff Pension Fund and the Government-operated National Insurance Fund (NIF) and operated by the Superclubs resort group under the Breezes hotel brand initially.
That aside, if you love good food and personalised service, and you enjoy photographs, then this picturesque hotel is the place to be.
— Written by Claudia Gardner
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy