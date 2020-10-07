Safaree and Erica Mena celebrating one year of marriage

Jamaican-American

entertainer Safaree is already celebrating one year of marriage to reality TV

star Erica Mena.

The two got married on October 7 last year, a week after announcing that they were expecting a child together.

On Wednesday, Safaree shared one of their wedding pictures on Instagram, stating that he hopes they will be able to celebrate more anniversaries together.

â€œA year ago todayâ€¦. the saying time flies is an understatement Ÿ‘‘Ÿ‘‘ to a 100 more,â€ he said.

Erica also shared three pictures from their special day last year, but she didnâ€™t say much. â€œOne year ago on this very day,â€ she said in an Instagram post.

Safaree responded to her post, saying: â€œI remember this day ..thank you for loving me and accepting me and my many flawsŸ™Ÿ¾Ÿ™Ÿ¾ I love you my empress.â€

There were many people congratulating them on their anniversary. Among them was dancehall artiste Bounty Killer who said: â€œHappiest anniversary to u both salute.â€

But in the midst of the special moment, there were some people who questioned if something had gone wrong between the couple based on the few words shared their captions.

â€œYou can tell when itâ€™s hell in paradise no heartfelt posts Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£ Happy Anniversary â€¼ï¸ Erica post was dry too,â€ one social media user said.

â€œIt seems like the vibe is off with you too, I hope not. Happy anniversary,â€ another added.

Their speculations come as no surprise since weeks ago it was being rumoured that the two celebrities were no longer together after they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

While Erica is still not following Safaree, he is now following her on the social media platform.