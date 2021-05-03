Safaree and Erica Mena expecting baby No.2

Rapper Safaree Samuels and his reality tv show partner Erica Mena late Monday (May 3) announced that they were expecting their second childÂ together.

The duo made the announcement on Instagram, both sharing photos of a heavily pregnantÂ Mena.

â€œSafire got a new sibling Ÿ˜‡Ÿ˜‡ New baby whoÂ disÂ ??Â Ÿ™Ÿ¾Ÿ™Ÿ¾ #2under2Â time to get neutered Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£ now I need a chef and a nanny,â€ said Safaree in the caption of a photo of himself posing alongside Mena who is seen showing off her large baby bump.

Mena later shared the same photo with the caption, â€œMoreÂ Life.Â Who wants that perfect love storyÂ anyway?â€

Samuels and Mena in February last year welcomed their first daughter, Safire MajestyÂ Samuels.

Following the birth of their daughter, Safaree and Erica hit a rough patch in their relationship, with Safaree taking to Twitter stating that he regretted gettingÂ married.

However, it seems the duo have patched things up and are expected to celebrate their second wedding anniversary later this year inÂ October.