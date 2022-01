Safaree and Erica Mena expecting baby No.2

Rapper Safaree Samuels and his reality tv show partner Erica Mena late Monday (May 3) announced that they were expecting their second child together.

The duo made the announcement on Instagram, both sharing photos of a heavily pregnant Mena.

“Safire got a new sibling Ÿ˜‡Ÿ˜‡ New baby who dis ?? Ÿ™Ÿ¾Ÿ™Ÿ¾ #2under2 time to get neutered Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£ now I need a chef and a nanny,†said Safaree in the caption of a photo of himself posing alongside Mena who is seen showing off her large baby bump.

Mena later shared the same photo with the caption, “More Life. Who wants that perfect love story anyway?â€

Samuels and Mena in February last year welcomed their first daughter, Safire Majesty Samuels.

Following the birth of their daughter, Safaree and Erica hit a rough patch in their relationship, with Safaree taking to Twitter stating that he regretted getting married.

However, it seems the duo have patched things up and are expected to celebrate their second wedding anniversary later this year in October.