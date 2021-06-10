Safaree asks judge to allow him to be present when Erica gives birth

Safaree asks judge to allow him to be present when Erica gives birthThursday, June 10, 2021
Entertainer Safaree and his estranged wife,
According to TMZ, Mena is due to give birth in July, and Safaree has asked a judge to ensure that he’s there for the delivery.
Documents obtained by the outlet showed that the Love and Hip Hop star believes the only way he’ll be allowed to witness the birth of his second daughter.
He was there in the delivery room for the birth of his first daughter, an obviously wants to continue the tradition.
Mena filed for divorce from her husband of less than two years on May 25. In her filing she wants joint custody of the kids and exclusive use of their house.
The couple share a one-year-old daughter, Safire Majesty Samuels.
