Safaree says he’s not a deadbeat dad

Contrary to what many people on social media might think, Safaree Samuels is not a deadbeat dad, and thatâ€™s according to him.

We know you all saw the reality TV starâ€™s reaction to his now-estranged wife Erica Menaâ€™s pregnancy. And then him parading and having fun in Jamaica recently while his newborn son was hospitalised. Mena too has done her bit in pushing that narrative, but apparently, Safaree has had enough.

And the 40-year-old took to Twitter to let yâ€™all know just how much.

â€œIâ€™m sick of this fake a#$ narrative too like Iâ€™m a deadbeat,â€Â he tweeted. â€œI donâ€™t want a treat for being with my kids but donâ€™t act like Iâ€™m not with my kids becuz yâ€™all donâ€™t see it,â€ the Love and Hip Hop star said. â€œMy kids live in a mansion and thatâ€™s because of me! Iâ€™m with them all the time!â€

He continued; â€œI donâ€™t need or want sympathy from anybody but b4 (sic) you wonder about how my relationship with my kids are, just know that they are on their way to a great childhood,â€ Safaree wrote to the critics. â€œYâ€™all believe this tv sh*t if you want, but a lot of yâ€™all donâ€™t have common sense so I get it but d*mn.â€

The entertainer also seemed to suggest that contrary to his reaction of disbelief about Menaâ€™s pregnancy on their reality TV show, he knew she was pregnant.

â€œWho on this earth can live with some1 (sic) whoâ€™s 6 months pregnant and not know,â€ Safaree asked his critics. â€œDumb a#$es,â€ the celebrity father exclaimed. â€œI do more than a lot of yâ€™all women baby daddies who go months and weeks without seeing or doing anything for they (sic) kids,â€ he added.