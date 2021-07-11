Safaree slammed for being in Jamaica while baby son remains in intensive care

Reality television show star Safaree Samuels has come under fire for taking a trip to Jamaica, while his newborn son remains in intensive care at a hospital.

Samuels arrived in Jamaica last week, with speculations ripe that the rapper returned to the island to celebrate his birthday which was on July 4.Â

While it is not unusual for Samuels to visit his home country, his latest trip has been controversial due to a post made by his wife, Erica Mena, who shared that the coupleâ€™s newborn son, Legend Samuels, was in the NICU.

â€œNew NICU Mommy. Day 10 Legend Brian Samuels & Mommy staying STRONG Ÿ§¿âœ¨So far five out of the ten days I felt lost,â€ said Mena in a post on Instagram, who shared a picture of herself swaddling Legend who appears connected to a chord.

â€œIâ€™m feeling guilty, confused and scared. Iâ€™ve been getting phone calls and receiving messages. Iâ€™m asked a million times how Iâ€™m doing and if Iâ€™m ok. But how can you be doing? Can you really be ok right now,â€ asked Mena as she continued in the caption for her post.

The post raised eyebrows for many on the social media platform who expressed shock that Samuels was not at Menaâ€™s side, given that Legend, the latest addition to their family, is in the neonatal intensive care unit.

However, fans of Samuels note that the rapper is actually on the island working as he was seen at a studio session with veteran Jamaican entertainer Bounty Killer.

Newborn babies who need intensive medical care are often put in a special area of the hospital called the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

The NICU has advanced technology and trained healthcare professionals to give special care for the tiniest patients.

NICUs may also care areas for babies who are not as sick but do need specialized nursing care.