Sailing on! Toots Hibbert gets legend’s farewell

A procession through the Corporate Area played a central part in today’s farewell for reggae icon Frederick ‘Toots’ Hibbert.

It was the pictured send-off that many wanted for the man who helped to make reggae music the global movement it has become.

After a thanksgiving service and burial that was not completed due to administrative issues, the frontman for the legendary Toots and The Maytals will be laid to rest at National Heroes’ Park, in an area reserved for cultural icons.

Following his burial at 3:00 PM, a tribute concert will be held an hour later, which will be shown live on PBCJ and other platforms. Several top entertainers are slated to perform at the concert.

Toots died on September 11 at the University Hospital of the West Indies in Kingston at 77 years old following a brief illness.