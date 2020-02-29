Sam Smith set to perform in Australia says “I’m scared of the coronavirus”Saturday, February 29, 2020
|
Sam Smith is “scared” of the coronavirus.
The 27-year-old pop star – who is set to perform at the Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras in Sydney, Australia, over the weekend – has admitted to being anxious about returning to Europe amid the ongoing health crisis.
During an appearance on ‘The Project’, the London-born singer shared: “I literally just texted mum saying, ‘I’m really scared about the Coronavirus’ … I’m scared.”
Sam has heard rumours about the extent of the crisis in Europe and confessed to feeling uneasy about returning to the continent at the moment.
The ‘Too Good at Goodbyes’ hitmaker said: “I’ve got to go back to Europe and I’m hearing that it is going nuts. Are you kidding me? I don’t like it.”
During the interview, Sam also accidentally revealed plans to return to Australia for a tour later in the year.
Sam added: “I don’t know if I’m allowed to say that, but it’s obvious…”
Meanwhile, Sam previously admitted to loving touring the world as a queer artist.
The chart-topping singer – who came out as gender non-binary in 2019 – said: “It’s wonderful. It’s amazing.
“There are parts of the world where I’ve performed, such as in China, Abu Dhabi and places like that, where I’m singing my song ‘Him‘ on stage and I have the flag come up and it feels very proud. I feel very proud.
“But it can be scary at times. In some countries where it’s illegal you have to send your lyrics and everything to them before you perform – but they OK it, they all OK it, and sometimes I can’t believe they’ve OKed it, because it seems weird to me.
“But I don’t know what I should do: I don’t know whether I should perform in places where it’s illegal.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy