Sam Smith set to perform in Australia says “I’m scared of the coronavirus”

Sam Smith is “scared” of the coronavirus.

The 27-year-old pop star – who is set to perform at the Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras in Sydney, Australia, over the weekend – has admitted to being anxious about returning to Europe amid the ongoing health crisis.

During an appearance on ‘The Project’, the London-born singer shared: “I literally just texted mum saying, ‘I’m really scared about the Coronavirus’ … I’m scared.”

Sam has heard rumours about the extent of the crisis in Europe and confessed to feeling uneasy about returning to the continent at the moment.

The ‘Too Good at Goodbyes’ hitmaker said: “I’ve got to go back to Europe and I’m hearing that it is going nuts. Are you kidding me? I don’t like it.”

During the interview, Sam also accidentally revealed plans to return to Australia for a tour later in the year.

Sam added: “I don’t know if I’m allowed to say that, but it’s obvious…”

Meanwhile, Sam previously admitted to loving touring the world as a queer artist.

The chart-topping singer – who came out as gender non-binary in 2019 – said: “It’s wonderful. It’s amazing.

“There are parts of the world where I’ve performed, such as in China, Abu Dhabi and places like that, where I’m singing my song ‘Him‘ on stage and I have the flag come up and it feels very proud. I feel very proud.

“But it can be scary at times. In some countries where it’s illegal you have to send your lyrics and everything to them before you perform – but they OK it, they all OK it, and sometimes I can’t believe they’ve OKed it, because it seems weird to me.

“But I don’t know what I should do: I don’t know whether I should perform in places where it’s illegal.”