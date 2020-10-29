Sam Smith undergoes hair transplant surgery

Sam Smith undergoes hair transplant surgeryThursday, October 29, 2020
|
After experiencing
hair loss for years, British singer Sam Smith decided to do something about it by
undergoing hair transplant surgery.
And, yes, that’s a thing if you didn’t know.
Smith explained that a hairdresser suggested the procedure to deal with the hair loss.
“My hair … it’s been a touchy place for me,” 28-year-old Smith said in a video for Vogue.
“I haven’t actually spoken about this before, so I’m gonna speak about it because I don’t actually feel like I have anything to hide.”
Smith continued: “But I was losing my hair, here, about two years ago, and so my hairdresser Paul basically said, he thinks it would be a good idea for me to get a transplant and to look into it.”
The I’m Not The Only One singer later went to Ireland to get the procedure done.
Describing the new hairline as ‘stunning’, Smith said that being bald is also a beautiful thing.
“It’s nice to have hair, but also if I was bald, I would still own it too because bald is beautiful,” said Smith.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy