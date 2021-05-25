Samuel E. Wright, voice of Sebastian in ‘The Little Mermaid’ has died

Samuel E. Wright, the voice of Sebastian, the crab in “The Little Mermaid” has died. He was 74 years-old.

According to TMZ, the news was announced on Facebook by his hometown of Montgomery, New York. However, the post did not mention the cause of death.

“On top of his passion for the arts and his love for his family, Sam was most known for walking into a room and simply providing PURE JOY to those he interacted with. He loved to entertain, he loved to make people smile and laugh and he loved to love,” the post read.

It added; “Sam was an inspiration to us all and along with his family established the Hudson Valley Conservatory.”

“Under the Sea,” from “The Little Mermaid’ won an Oscar for Best Original Song, and “Kiss the Girl” also gained a nomination.

Wright also worked with Disney as the voice of Sebastian in “The Little Mermaid” sequels and a TV series. He also lent his voice in the 2000 movie, “Dinosaur.”