Sandals’ Director of Romance talks love on Fox Business Network

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and on Tuesday, Sandals Resorts International’s very own Director of Romance, Marsha-Ann Brown, was live on

As an expert in all things love and romance for Sandals® Resorts, Brown eloquently highlighted the fact that each Sandals Resort has its own personality and something for every generation to enjoy. Millennials, Brown shared, are poised to enjoy the company’s newest gem, Sandals Barbados while Boomers are likely to enjoy visiting the company’s flagship resort, Sandals Montego Bay. While on air, Brown highlighted the company’s romantic Luxury Included® resorts, the unique over-the-water concepts, 5-star global gourmet™ dining and much more.

With Valentine’s Day quickly approaching, the company’s Director of Romance established Sandals Resorts as the ultimate romantic getaway, emphasising that the underlying concept which inspired the brand’s genesis nearly 40 years ago still rings true today – love is all you need.

“One of the things we’ve established since 1981 is that our chairman and founder had one concept in mind and that’s really ‘love is all you need’. Year over year, love does not change. And being romantic, we believe that we’ve chosen the best resorts nestled on the most beautiful beaches. From sunrise to sunset, love is weaved into every moment between,” she said.