Sandals’ Director of Romance talks love on Fox Business Network

Sandals’ Director of Romance talks love on Fox Business NetworkFriday, January 31, 2020
|
Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and on Tuesday, Sandals Resorts International’s very own Director of Romance, Marsha-Ann Brown, was live on
‘Mornings with Maria’ features anchorwoman Maria Bartiromo and a roundtable of rotating industry titans and economic experts discussing the major news and themes driving the business day and the market moves.
As an expert in all things love and romance for Sandals® Resorts, Brown eloquently highlighted the fact that each Sandals Resort has its own personality and something for every generation to enjoy. Millennials, Brown shared, are poised to enjoy the company’s newest gem, Sandals Barbados while Boomers are likely to enjoy visiting the company’s flagship resort, Sandals Montego Bay. While on air, Brown highlighted the company’s romantic Luxury Included® resorts, the unique over-the-water concepts, 5-star global gourmet™ dining and much more.
With Valentine’s Day quickly approaching, the company’s Director of Romance established Sandals Resorts as the ultimate romantic getaway, emphasising that the underlying concept which inspired the brand’s genesis nearly 40 years ago still rings true today – love is all you need.
“One of the things we’ve established since 1981 is that our chairman and founder had one concept in mind and that’s really ‘love is all you need’. Year over year, love does not change. And being romantic, we believe that we’ve chosen the best resorts nestled on the most beautiful beaches. From sunrise to sunset, love is weaved into every moment between,” she said.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy