Sandals Foundation, Hasbro spread holiday cheer to 4,000 children

Sandals Foundation continues to spread holiday cheer by giving thousands of children across the island brand new toys and games. The gifts will be given through its annual Christmas Toy Drive.

The toy drive has been a staple calendar event for more than 10 years. It is made possible through the generous donation from United States toy company Hasbro and the kind support of Sandals and Beaches Resorts team members, guests, travel agents, and partners.

A release from the foundation said more than 4,000 toys will be distributed to children through their schools and children’s homes in the parishes of Hanover, St Ann, Kingston, St Mary, St James, Westmoreland, and Manchester.

While the customary parties will not be held, this year’s region-wide approach galvanises the logistical support of the Salvation Army, police force, schools, and local community groups to carefully distribute more than 10,800 toys to children across the Caribbean. Of course, the safety protocols of the respective countries will be adhered to.

Christmas is magical

Heidi Clarke, executive director at the Sandals Foundation said because of the challenges experienced this year, it was critical to maintain a semblance of normality, especially during the holidays.

“Christmas is a magical time for children and this year should be no different. Because it has been such a tough time for families across the Caribbean, it was even more important for us to do what we could to help bring joy and, of course, a sense of hope through the delivery of these toys.

“Our partners have been truly supportive of our mission and we are pleased that we have been able to find a way to get these toys safely in the hands of some of our most deserving children,” Clarke said.

Toys will be delivered in The Bahamas, Jamaica, Turks and Caicos, Antigua, St Lucia, Grenada, and Barbados.