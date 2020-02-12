Sandals has become the ultimate 5-star resort — ‘Butch’ Stewart

Having recently picked up a whopping 11

awards from the World Travel Awards ceremony held in the Bahamas, the founder

and Chairman of Sandals Resorts International Gordon “Butch” Stewart is bullish

about what both he and his team have achieved.

Speaking with BUZZ recently, Stewart said: “Sandals has now become the ultimate 5-Star resort hotel. The team understands the product and the services we offer and aim to surpass expectations every time. What they have achieved is incredible. While I take a little credit, the majority goes to the team.”

Founded in 1981 in Montego Bay, Jamaica, Sandals has gone on to become one of the world’s leading brands and a top hotel group operating in the Caribbean winning major accolades and awards in successive years.

Among the 11 awards picked up by Sandals at the 27th Annual World Travel Awards Caribbean Gala Ceremony held at Sandals Royal Bahamian, were: Caribbean’s Leading All Inclusive Family Resort, Caribbean’s Leading Hotel Brand, and Caribbean Leading All-Inclusive Resort.

“While it is heartening and makes me feel very proud to be up on stage receiving these prestigious awards, it is all due to our team effort; from managers, wait staff, drivers, butlers everybody.” said Sandals’ Chairman, Gordon “Butch” Stewart. “We have built a fabulous Caribbean brand together; one the world has come to know for our impeccable service and professionalism. We always aim to exceed our guests’ expectations.”

Next year marks a milestone for Sandals when it celebrates its 40th anniversary.