Sandals has become the ultimate 5-star resort — ‘Butch’ Stewart

Sandals has become the ultimate 5-star resort — ‘Butch’ StewartWednesday, February 12, 2020
|
Having recently picked up a whopping 11
awards from the World Travel Awards ceremony held in the Bahamas, the founder
and Chairman of Sandals Resorts International Gordon “Butch” Stewart is bullish
about what both he and his team have achieved.
Speaking with BUZZ recently, Stewart said: “Sandals has now become the ultimate 5-Star resort hotel. The team understands the product and the services we offer and aim to surpass expectations every time. What they have achieved is incredible. While I take a little credit, the majority goes to the team.”
Founded in 1981 in Montego Bay, Jamaica, Sandals has gone on to become one of the world’s leading brands and a top hotel group operating in the Caribbean winning major accolades and awards in successive years.
Among the 11 awards picked up by Sandals at the 27th Annual World Travel Awards Caribbean Gala Ceremony held at Sandals Royal Bahamian, were: Caribbean’s Leading All Inclusive Family Resort, Caribbean’s Leading Hotel Brand, and Caribbean Leading All-Inclusive Resort.
“While it is heartening and makes me feel very proud to be up on stage receiving these prestigious awards, it is all due to our team effort; from managers, wait staff, drivers, butlers everybody.” said Sandals’ Chairman, Gordon “Butch” Stewart. “We have built a fabulous Caribbean brand together; one the world has come to know for our impeccable service and professionalism. We always aim to exceed our guests’ expectations.”
Next year marks a milestone for Sandals when it celebrates its 40th anniversary.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy