Sandals prepares for eventual reopening

Regional hotel

chain Sandals has implemented heightened cleanliness standards and safety

measures in preparation for its eventual re-opening.

Sandals today said it will introduce its Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness, to address consumer expectations of consumers during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Under the new Sandals Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness, the resort chain will include pre-emptive measures to protect guests from arrival to departure, and including all points of contacts on its resorts.

Sandals Resorts said it has completed a thorough research assessment of all points of guest contact including airport lounge; guest transfers to and from resort; guest rooms, food and beverage experiences; housekeeping and laundry; maintenance; resort activities; fitness centers and others.

Further, the hotel said all resorts are diligently cleaned and sanitised on an ongoing basis, with a triple-check system and a minimum of three inspections daily, including all hard surfaces; public restrooms; kitchens, bars and restaurant; swimming pools and hot tubs.

Additional hand sanitising stations will also be provided for guests and team members throughout the resorts, with all items that guests come in contact with being sanitised before distribution.

All fifteen Sandals and three Beaches Resorts properties will introduce more robust housekeeping measures and adopt social distancing practices.

Founder and Chairman of Sandals Resorts International, Gordon “Butch” Stewart said “At Sandals Resorts, cleanliness and safety have always been priority #1. Our loyal guests and incredible team members are part of the Sandals family, and we take care of our family. Their health and safety is our focus.

For more details on Sandals Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness, please visit www.sandals.com.