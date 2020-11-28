Sandals Resorts International wins big at 2020 World Travel Awards

Sandals Resorts International (SRI) was recognised as the World’s Leading All-Inclusive Company for the 25th consecutive year at the 27th annual World Travel Awards Grand Final on Friday.

This prestigious title was one of four accolades secured by the resort brand, solidifying the company’s position as an industry trailblazer in the all-inclusive space.

Beaches Resorts, the company’s family-friendly all-inclusive brand, was also recognised as the World’s Leading All-Inclusive Family Resort Brand 2020 for the 23rd consecutive year. With three magnificent resorts spanning across Jamaica and Turks & Caicos, and a fourth resort coming to the island of St Vincent and The Grenadines, Beaches Resorts has redefined the family vacation experience by offering a Caribbean escape for everyone.

Additionally, Sandals Grenada, the resort known for its industry-defining innovation with its private plunge pools, cascading waterfalls, unparalleled Love Nest Butler Suites® and 5-Star Global Gourmet™ dining at 10 different restaurants, was named the World’s Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2020. Sandals Grenada was also recognised as Grenada’s Best MICE Hotel 2020 by the World M.I.C.E Awards, the World Travel Awards’ sister event, which serves to celebrate and reward excellence in the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism landscape.

Commenting on the company’s accolades is an especially challenging year, Founder and Chairman of Sandals Resorts International, Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart, said: “We are beyond humbled to be recognised as the world’s leading all-inclusive company by the World Travel Awards for 25 consecutive years. Despite the challenges faced by the travel industry over the course of 2020, these awards are a testament to the brand’s resilience and to the team’s continued dedication to ensuring Sandals Resorts is a brand customers can always trust.”

The celebrations also extended to Sandals Resorts International’s sister company Island Routes Caribbean Adventures, which was also recognised by the World Travel Awards as the World’s Leading Caribbean Attraction Company for the 10th year. Island Routes offers guests off-site experiences that truly immerse them in the local culture and beauty of the islands.

The World Travel Awards were established in 1993 for the sole purpose of acknowledging and celebrating achievements in all areas of the world’s travel and tourism industry. Today, the World Travel Awards brand is recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire. Each year, the World Travel Awards covers the globe with a series of regional gala ceremonies staged to recognise and celebrate individual and collective successes within each key geographical region.