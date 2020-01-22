Sandals wins 11 awards at World Travel Awards

Sandals wins 11 awards at World Travel AwardsWednesday, January 22, 2020
Sandals
Resorts International received 11 prestigious awards on Monday night at the 27th
Annual World Travel Awards™ Caribbean Gala Ceremony held at the beautiful Sandals
Royal Bahamian.
The World Travel Awards™ is known globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence across the travel and tourism industries, and Sandals Resorts International is humbled to have been widely recognised at this year’s ceremony.
“Winning the Caribbean’s Leading Hotel Brand award 27 years in a row is historically unheard of and serves as a testament to our decades-worth of innovation and a tribute to my team who is dedicated to delivering the highest standard,” said Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart, Chairman & Founder of Sandals Resorts International. “We’re constantly finding new ways to raise the bar and look forward to another decade of setting industry firsts and redefining the luxury all-inclusive category along the way.”
The Honourable Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart (second left) and Deputy Chairman Adam Stewart (second right) accept the notable award for the 27th consecutive year.
Below are the awards won by Sandals Resorts International.
- Caribbean’s Leading All-Inclusive Family Resort 2020: Beaches Turks & Caicos Resort Villages & Spa
- Caribbean’s Leading Honeymoon Resort 2020: Sandals Grande St. LucianSpa & Beach Resort
- Caribbean’s Leading Hotel Brand 2020: Sandals Resorts International
- Caribbean’s Leading Luxury All-Inclusive Resort 2020: Sandals Emerald Bay Golf, Tennis & Spa
- Caribbean’s Leading Resort 2020: Sandals Royal Barbados
- Caribbean’s Most Romantic Resort 2020: Sandals Grande Antigua Resort & Spa
- Bahamas’ Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2020: Sandals Royal Bahamian Spa Resort & Offshore Island
- Grenada’s Leading Resort 2020: Sandals Grenada Resort & Spa
- Jamaica’s Leading All-Inclusive Family Resort 2020: Beaches Negril Resort & Spa
- Jamaica’s Leading Resort 2020: Sandals Montego Bay
- St Lucia’s Leading Resort 2020: Sandals Grande St. Lucian Spa & Beach Resort
Celebrating its 27th anniversary this year, the World Travel Awards™ were established in 1993 to acknowledge and reward excellence across the travel, tourism and hospitality industries, setting the benchmark to which others strive for. The World Travel Awards™ gala ceremonies are regarded as milestone events in the tourism industry and serve to celebrate individual and mutual achievements around the world.
