SandZ promoters offering Brazil vacation packages

The

promoters of SandZ will be going to Brazil next year, and they are taking a bunch

of people with them.

The ‘Sandz Vacation’ will take place from March 24 to 29 next year. Those wishing to attend can choose from two packages that cover six parties, four tours, airfare, hotel and meals. Singles pay US$1,500 while it costs $2,500 for couples.

“Sandz Vacation is not only a party getaway, it’s truly an exciting vacation experience. Consider Sandz Vacation your personal travel agent. One package price covers all your essential travel needs; hotel, flight, ground transportation, excursions and parties,” the organisers said on their website.

They explained that the initiative began when a group of friends decided to travel together, eventually leading to them to start ‘SandZ Vacation’.

And although they are promoting SandZ Vacation, they haven’t forgotten about their party, SandZ. They will be staging another one on January 2 in Florida.