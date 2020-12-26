Santa Bolt! Usain gives back to Trelawny hometown

In the spirit of the season, Usain Bolt surprised residents of his Sherwood Content hometown in Trelawny with care packages.

The eight-time Olympic champion noted that his annual treat had to be rethought due to the coronavirus pandemic, but wanted still wanted to make it special for them. Â

In social media clip, Bolt said â€œI know that you guys are used to me doing my Christmas treat every year in Trelawny so this year because of the pandemic, Iâ€™m still doing it, but weâ€™re just gonna do down and pass out stuff around the community because we understand that people still need a little help in the Christmas time and in the pandemic so weâ€™re gonna try to do as much as always and just pass out a few things.â€

Always A Joy Giving Back Ÿ™Ÿ¿ â€” Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/t8YBM9djPCDecember 25, 2020

Bolt and his team drove throughout the community handing out toys to kids and care packages to the adults, including his primary school principal.

One resident said, Iâ€™m feeling good, I didnâ€™t expect this because through the COVID so Iâ€™m surprised.â€

The charitable move was commended by many online, who thanked the former sprinter for his efforts.

One social media user said, â€œBecause of this youâ€™re my legendary athleteâ€ while another added, â€œGod bless you and your family and teamâ€¦we need more of thisâ€.