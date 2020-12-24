Santa Claus is coming to town! Track his worldwide gift delivery here

It’s the day

before Christmas and all through the house…you know the rest. Santa Claus is

coming to town!

The North American Aerospace Defense Command has activated its Santa Tracker to help people keep abreast of the location of ‘Big Red’ himself, as he makes his deliveries to girls and boys across the world.

It’s a tough job for anyone, but with the magic of Christmas, he’s determined to ensure that not even the coronavirus keeps him away from those who managed to avoid the naughty list.

According to the tracker, Santa is right on schedule and somehow managed to make it from Australia to Japan in minutes! Imagine that! He also made a stop at the International Space Station because gravity may be gone but the spirit of Christmas remains even in the void of space.

When we last checked in, he had delivered around 1.8 million gifts and counting!

Keep up with Santa and his reindeer, and see how long it takes before he comes sliding down your chimney tonight!

Santa Tracker: www.noradsanta.org