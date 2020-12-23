‘Santa Cop’: Jamaican Policeman gives children Christmas gifts

‘Santa Cop’: Jamaican Policeman gives children Christmas giftsWednesday, December 23, 2020
|
A Jamaican
cop, Corporal Andrew Williams, is spreading the Christmas cheer around the Corporate
area by giving gifts to a number of children.
The lawman, who is from the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) Community Safety and Security Branch, has been putting smiles on the faces of several children during the festive season.
Armed with a can of Lysol, face mask and a Santa hat, Williams allowed kids to pull gifts from the large sack he was walking with.
“Corporal Andrew Williams from the JCF’s Community Safety and Security Branch, through his Positive Initiative – Inspiring Hope through Kindness, stopped by the Half Way Tree & Dunhaney Park area in St. Andrew to gift random children a Christmas token,” the JCF tweeted on Wednesday morning.
“They (kids) were delighted to see Officer Williams and receive their gifts. He plans to make other stops in various areas in coming days. #AForce4Good.”
But Williams isn’t the only cop feeling the Christmas spirit. His colleagues in St Ann were also in a giving mood on Tuesday. They surprised motorists with gifts after checking the documents for their vehicles during traffic stops in the parish.
See more picture in the Twitter post below.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy