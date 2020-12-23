‘Santa Cop’: Jamaican Policeman gives children Christmas gifts

A Jamaican

cop, Corporal Andrew Williams, is spreading the Christmas cheer around the Corporate

area by giving gifts to a number of children.

The lawman, who is from the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) Community Safety and Security Branch, has been putting smiles on the faces of several children during the festive season.

Armed with a can of Lysol, face mask and a Santa hat, Williams allowed kids to pull gifts from the large sack he was walking with.

“Corporal Andrew Williams from the JCF’s Community Safety and Security Branch, through his Positive Initiative – Inspiring Hope through Kindness, stopped by the Half Way Tree & Dunhaney Park area in St. Andrew to gift random children a Christmas token,” the JCF tweeted on Wednesday morning.

“They (kids) were delighted to see Officer Williams and receive their gifts. He plans to make other stops in various areas in coming days. #AForce4Good.”

But Williams isn’t the only cop feeling the Christmas spirit. His colleagues in St Ann were also in a giving mood on Tuesday. They surprised motorists with gifts after checking the documents for their vehicles during traffic stops in the parish.

See more picture in the Twitter post below.