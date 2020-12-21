Santa Romeich gives 30 children gifts

On Sunday, dancehall producer Romeich was in church bringing the Christmas spirit to children. The producer gifted 30 children at the Miracle Tabernacle Church in Portmore St. Catherine holiday gifts.

He shared the heart-warming moment on his Instagram.

â€œWent toÂ #miracletabernacleÂ off bayfarm road and gave over 30 childrenÂ #christmasÂ gift Ÿ. Remember now all my Ig persons once you can give back I ask you to do so we have to try to help each other as best as we can!!!!,â€ he wrote.

â€œBig upÂ @pickneypamperingÂ for helping me as well with these lovely gifts â¤Ÿ’™Â @romeichentÂ #oneteamonedream,â€ he added.

His post was immediately flooded with comments praising Romeich for this generosity.

â€œThis is so nice your blessings will keep coming Ÿ”¥,â€ someone said.

â€œNo wonder youâ€™re so blessed.Ÿ™Œ,â€ another added.