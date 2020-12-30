Sasi The Don bringing good vibes with ‘Humpty Dumpty’

Malaysian recording artiste Sasi The Don recently released a new single, titled Humpty Dumpty, featuring Malaysian Rapper Eli.

The song, which is one of the featured tracks on his soon to be released album titled My Second Wave, has a strong dancehall flavour.

Sasi The Don hopes that Humpty Dumpty and its accompanying music video will help to bring happiness and good cheer to people all over the world during the festive season.

“I believe that Humpty Dumpty tells a tale that everyone can relate to especially in this time with all the upheaval that the COVID-19 pandemic is causing. It has affected everyone in some way or the other. People have lost loved ones, some have lost their jobs and many businesses have closed down. However, I believe that we can put everything back together again, that’s the theme of my song,” he said.

Sasi The Don describes the video for Humpty Dumpty as magical.

“The video is wonderful. We collaborated with a very big production company called BookXcess. The video was filmed at their venue Sunsuria, Setia Alam in Malaysia. Together we were able to create a magical video. The video also features my daughter, some of my nieces and children of my friends. It’s a very fun video, it’s whimsical and exciting,” said Sasi.

Ocho Rios-based musician Othniel ‘Taddy P’ Campbell is one of the musicians who worked on Humpty Dumpty.

The song was produced by Sasi The Don and D’Navigator and released on his TuffNLoud Worldwide imprint on December 18.

Humpty Dumpty is available on all leading digital platforms, including Itunes, Spotify and Amazon.