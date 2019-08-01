Satisfied palates at Kingston Kitchen: Night Market

They say laughter is the brightest where the food is, and for the scores of Jamaicans who attended the Kingston Kitchen: Night Market on July 27, this rang undeniably true.

Dubbed the ultimate foodie experience, the event took to the lush, velvety lawns of the Hope Botanic Gardens in St Andrew, Jamaica, to deliver on yet another successful showcase featuring delectable local and international cuisine.

It was a gastronome’s delight!

With more than 60 vendors, including nine food trucks, indeed, there was something to satisfy every palate. Whether you were in search of the rich, savoury flavours of meat or fancied the fresh, citrusy taste of seafood, there was a booth or tent to grant every culinary wish.

See some of the foods that were available at the event in the gallery below.



























Excited families and friends sauntered along between booths, vying to get a taste of the sumptuous fare being offered. Some of the most memorable items were the beef and chicken kibbeh from Chez Maria, kimchi fried rice from Tooksie Kay Catering, gourmet hotdogs from Yeaah Dawg, as well as an assortment of spicy shellfish dishes from Jabba’s Pepper Swims. Patrons also kept cool with refreshing fruit drinks courtesy of Pure Country or socialised over cocktails from Select Brands. Others opted for the rich, creamy flavours of vegan ice-cream from Nice Cream.

The patrons surely enjoyed the event. See the gallery below.













Children, too, relished in the merriment, as peals of laughter erupted from the Kids Zone, a section complete with a bounce-about, friendly rides, and face painting, while providing child-friendly treats such as snow cones and ice-cream.

In keeping with creating a gastronomic experience, Kingston Kitchen’s co-director, Jacqui Sinclair, said that it is important to listen to feedback from patrons.

“We consider ourselves a food family. We’re not in competition. We listen to suggestions from our patrons and try to make each event better than our last,” she said. “In fact, one of the greatest concerns we’ve had was the lack of debit/credit machines on hand. This year, we partnered with NCB to provide vendors with these machines to make transactions easier.”

Meanwhile, as the event drew to an end, there were still throngs of latecomers who firmly decided that, by any means necessary, the event would not be missed. The early birds, on the other hand, wearily made their exit, presumably palatably pleased and vowing to attend the next staging.