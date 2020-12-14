Savage X Fenty to venture into sportswear

Savage X Fenty to venture into sportswearMonday, December 14, 2020
|
Get ready BUZZ Fam, because it’s coming! Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty is reportedly looking to take care of your sportswear needs too.
According to Business Insider, Savage X Fenty, is reportedly seeking to raise $100 million in funding. This new dough would be used to expand in Europe and launch a new line of athletic wear.
And that’s not all. The new round of funding could give Savage X Fenty a valuation of $1 billion, according to the New York Times.
Savage X Fenty, which was founded by Rihanna in May 2018, has raised over $70 million to date. It is backed by Marcy Venture Partners — Jay-Z’s venture capital firm — ACME Capital, TriplePoint Ventures, and Avenir Growth Capital.
The brand generates roughly $150 million in revenue.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy