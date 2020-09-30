Save the date: Major Lazer to release album on October 23

Save the date: Major Lazer to release album on October 23Wednesday, September 30, 2020
|
Several big
names will be on Major Lazer’s fourth album, Music Is The Weapon, that
will be released on October 23.
The album that was originally scheduled to be released last year will feature acts like Nicki Minaj, J Balvin, El Alfa, Khalid and Skip Marley.
It said that the album will contain several tracks that were released previously.
Music Is The Weapon will be Major Lazer’s first album since the 2015 release of their Peace Is The Mission album. It is also their first album with Ape Drums, who replaced former member Jillionaire in 2019.
The other members of Major Lazer are Diplo and Jamaican Walshy Fire.
With excitement building around the long-awaited album, the group has found a way to celebrate its release. They plan to start a drive-tour around the United States on October 23. They will make stops in California, Ohio, Texas, North Carolina and Georgia.
