SaveAinsley campaign launched for cancer-stricken Bridgeport High teacher

The past student association of Bridgeport High School in St. Catherine has launched a GoFundMe campaign for beloved music teacher Ainsley Douglas, to cover his medical care as he battles with leukaemia.

The campaign, which is seeking to raise US$10,000, comes as the educator fell in some six weeks ago, with what was initially suspected to be dengue fever.

According to Shackesha Condison, the campaign organiser, Douglas wasn’t recovering as he expected and after a series of blood tests, a positive diagnosis of leukaemia was confirmed.

“We are seeking any form of assistance to help Ainsley and his family with the costs of keeping him alive. We believe that Ainsley will be a living miracle. We are trusting and standing on God’s promises. #SaveAinsley,” Condison explained.

Launched on New Year’s Day, the campaign has been getting tremendous support, having amassed nearly half its target from scores of well-wishers.

In just five days, the fundraising effort has collected over US$4,000 towards Douglas’ cancer battle, with more donations coming in by the hour.

Persons wishing to contribute to the campaign may .donate here