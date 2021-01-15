‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond diagnosed with stage 4 cancer

Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond has been diagnosed with stage four cancer.

Diamond, best known for his portrayal of a lovable nerd on the TV series, was hospitalised over the weekend.

The forty-four-year-old was taken to a Florida hospital days ago after feeling unwell, according to NBC News. The former child star is awaiting test results to learn the exact location and nature of the cancer.

Diamond came to fame in the 1990s with his role of Samuel “Screech” Powers on Saved by the Bell. He played the role of best friend and sidekick to the show’s main character and offered comic relief as a kind-hearted geek.