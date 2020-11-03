SavePornhub: Thailand bans porn websites

Thailand’s government has banned almost 200 pornographic websites under its cybercrime law yesterday.

However, the country’s people are not taking it lying down with many protesting the move as censorship.

The hashtag #SavePornhub trended on Twitter as in the nation which is known for its sex industry and which also ranked among the popular porn site’s top twenty for traffic last year.

An activist group called Anonymous Party said: “We want to reclaim Pornhub. People are entitled to choices.”

One Internet firm, TopVPN, that helps users find workarounds to censorship, saw a 640 per cent increase in comparison to the previous month after the 191 sites were banned late Monday.