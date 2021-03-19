Saweetie hilarious thoughts on threesomes: ‘He can pick the ni**a’

Saweetie is a free-thinking millennial and

the rapper showed just how liberal she can be.

In the latest episode of Respectfully Justin, the Revolt TV show co-hosted by Justin Combs and Justin LaBoy, the Say So artiste shared her thoughts on the often controversial topic of threesomes.

When asked if she would grant partner and fellow rapper Quavo a threesome, if he was doing everything right, her response came as a shock to everyone in the audience.

She asked, “He’s doing everything right?”, further clarifying, “So that’s shopping sprees, that’s good d**k, that’s communication, picking up the phone one ring.”

Saweetie continued, “So, a threesome, right? I normally talk to men who are cultured, who have been around the world, who know a lot of people,” to which she was told that the decision was hers to make. Her final decision pretty much took out the audience there and at home.

She calmly, and definitively said, I’m going to give him the honour of picking the n***a who we gonna have a threesome with.”

Her straight-faced response sent the audience into an uproar, and got the Internet into a tizzy as fans of the rapper celebrated her frank response.