Say it ain’t so! Man drinks seven pints of urine daily

Say it ain’t so! Man drinks seven pints of urine dailyTuesday, September 08, 2020
|
This has
really been a year of discovery, and some things were better left in the dark
like a German man who drinks his urine daily.
The man, 26-year-old Jan Schünemann, drink seven pints of his own pee daily as part of his ‘urine therapy’ – also known as Shivambu Kalpa. It is something he started practising in 2017. During the process, he ingests the urine through his mouth, eyes, nose and ears.
And get this… he said it helps him to beat depression and other illnesses.
“It is the perfect medicine for all diseases and viruses. It is the body’s own vaccination,” he told The Sun.
“I was kind of depressed and disconnected from myself, and it really helped me to go in and dive deeper into my own consciousness. It helped me to explore all of the angles of my mind, the deeper layers of reality, and ideas surrounding hermetic laws, yogic traditions, the self-sustaining body, and the self-healing human vessel.”
In addition, the German sports coach said that he is now in the best shape of his life, and this is all due to urine therapy.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy