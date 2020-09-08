Say it ain’t so! Man drinks seven pints of urine daily

This has

really been a year of discovery, and some things were better left in the dark

like a German man who drinks his urine daily.

The man, 26-year-old Jan Schünemann, drink seven pints of his own pee daily as part of his ‘urine therapy’ – also known as Shivambu Kalpa. It is something he started practising in 2017. During the process, he ingests the urine through his mouth, eyes, nose and ears.

And get this… he said it helps him to beat depression and other illnesses.

“It is the perfect medicine for all diseases and viruses. It is the body’s own vaccination,” he told The Sun.

“I was kind of depressed and disconnected from myself, and it really helped me to go in and dive deeper into my own consciousness. It helped me to explore all of the angles of my mind, the deeper layers of reality, and ideas surrounding hermetic laws, yogic traditions, the self-sustaining body, and the self-healing human vessel.”

In addition, the German sports coach said that he is now in the best shape of his life, and this is all due to urine therapy.