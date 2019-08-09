Say what? Lady Gaga accused of stealing ‘Shallow’ chords

Say what? Lady Gaga accused of stealing ‘Shallow’ chordsFriday, August 09, 2019
|
Lady Gaga has been accused of stealing ‘Shallow’ from another songwriter.
The 33-year-old star – who co-wrote the song from her movie ‘A Star is Born’ with Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt – has been threatened with legal action from Steve Ronsen, who claimed she used a three-chord progression from his 2012 track ‘Almost’ as the basis for the tune.
According to the New York Post newspaper’s Page Six column, Ronsen is demanding “millions of dollars” in settlement over the use of G, A, B in the chorus to ‘Shallow’.
However, Gaga’s lawyer, Orin Snyder, has branded the claim from the songwriter – whose song has clocked up less than 1,000 streams on Soundcloud in five years – as “shameful and wrong”.
He said: “Mr Ronsen and his lawyer are trying to make easy money off the back of a successful artiste. It is shameful and wrong. I applaud Lady Gaga for having the courage and integrity to stand up on behalf of successful artistes who find themselves on the receiving end of such [claims].”
