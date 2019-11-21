Say what now? Jussie Smollett sues Chicago

Say what now? Jussie Smollett sues ChicagoThursday, November 21, 2019
|
Jussie Smollett is suing the city of Chicago.
The Empire star had been accused of having orchestrated a racist and homophobic attack on himself back in January, and although he had the case against him dropped in March, he has filed a petition for malicious prosecution, claiming officials created the narrative and it has cost him hugely.
According to a lawsuit obtained by TMZ, Jussie noted Abel Osundairo – who he had worked with on Empire – and his brother Ola were held for 47 hours and denied any involvement in the assault, but claimed they offered up the story of a fake attack when assured they would get immunity from prosecution.
The 37-year-old star insisted he doesn’t know what, if any, involvement the brothers had in the alleged attack and claimed the primary assailant was a white male.
Jussie is suing the City, the Osundairo brothers and several officials, including Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson.
A lawyer for Abel and Ola branded the lawsuit a “sad attempt” to “falsely smear” others.
