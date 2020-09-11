Say what?! Woman makes US$10K monthly to act like puppy on OnlyFans

Say what?! Woman makes US$10K monthly to act like puppy on OnlyFansFriday, September 11, 2020
|
Everyone
working a 9-5, please note that you are currently fumbling the bag!
Buzz fam, a woman in Austin, Texas has quit her job as an optician to work full-time on her life-long passion of acting like a dog!
Now, you may think this is a little crazy but it gets crazier; Jenna Phillips has become a social media sensation, and star on the OnlyFans subscription platform where she earns US$10,000 monthly for her puppy play content.
The 21-year-old has gained roughly 215,000 followers on TikTok since she started in March.
“I have always acted like a puppy, but not in a sexual way at first. I used to pretend I was a puppy when I was growing up,” Phillips told the Mirror.“Looking back on it now, it’s kind of always been there. I just didn’t know there was a scene — I just thought it was my personality.”
Her TikTok videos range from her eating dog food to crawling around with a tennis ball in her mouth and being ordered outside as punishment.
In unrelated news, pardon us while we make a quick trip to the pet store.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy