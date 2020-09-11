Say what?! Woman makes US$10K monthly to act like puppy on OnlyFans

Everyone

working a 9-5, please note that you are currently fumbling the bag!

Buzz fam, a woman in Austin, Texas has quit her job as an optician to work full-time on her life-long passion of acting like a dog!

Now, you may think this is a little crazy but it gets crazier; Jenna Phillips has become a social media sensation, and star on the OnlyFans subscription platform where she earns US$10,000 monthly for her puppy play content.

The 21-year-old has gained roughly 215,000 followers on TikTok since she started in March.

“I have always acted like a puppy, but not in a sexual way at first. I used to pretend I was a puppy when I was growing up,” Phillips told the Mirror.“Looking back on it now, it’s kind of always been there. I just didn’t know there was a scene — I just thought it was my personality.”

Her TikTok videos range from her eating dog food to crawling around with a tennis ball in her mouth and being ordered outside as punishment.

