Scholarship foundation praised for nurturing young men

Scholarship foundation praised for nurturing young menFriday, January 24, 2020
|
The David “Wagga” Hunt Scholarship Foundation has been hailed by
Jamaica’s Ambassador in Washington, Her Excellency Audrey Marks, for its
consistent contribution to the nurturing of young men from two of the island’s
premier educational institutions.
She said that the Foundation, which provides support to students at Calabar High and Kingston College (KC), “is one of the diaspora entities for which I have tremendous admiration”.
“From a small seed that was planted over a decade ago, I have watched it grow into a small tree, which has borne much fruit.
Having started with two boys, 30 boys are currently beneficiaries of scholarships to the tune of $12 million,” she noted.
Ambassador Marks was delivering the keynote address at the Foundation’s annual fundraising gala in Washington DC on Saturday night (January 18).
She commended the scholarship committee for the “vision, tenacity and sense of purpose and determination, which have driven your efforts over the years”.
“We are cognisant of the fact that if we are to reduce crime and violence and address some of the myriad intractable challenges, which have plagued the Jamaican society, we must invest heavily in education,” she added.
The David “Wagga” Hunt Scholarship is named for the late distinguished past student, football coach and co-founder of Meadhaven United Football Club. It supports deserving students at KC and at Calabar High School where Hunt coached.
During the function, Ambassador Marks, was presented with the 2019 “Wagga Hunt” Award in recognition of the embassy’s patronage of the fundraising gala since its inception eight years ago
—- JIS
