App being developed to tell when you’re getting drunk

If you don’t know your limit when it comes to drinking alcohol, then your smartphone may soon be able to tell you.

An app is being developed to tell people when they are drunk based on the slightest stagger or sway in their walk.

From someone walking just 10 steps, a phone can detect if they are at the UK drink-drive limit with almost 93 per cent accuracy, researchers have discovered.

The technology works by detecting people’s movements forwards and backwards, up and down and from side to side as they walk.

Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh tested it on 17 people, aged 21 to 43, who were given a vodka and lime juice drink over an hour until they reached the UK drink-drive limit of 80 milligrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.

The app could trigger an alert to let people know it is time to go home before they make a fool of themselves.

The research, published in the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs, is hoped to lead to a smartphone which people can take out to the pub with them within a year.