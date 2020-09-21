Scientists developing bandage that rebuilds broken bones

Scientists from King’s College London are developing a kind of bandage that will rebuild broken bones.

Now, these experiments so far have worked on mice, but we know that’s usually the first step in these kind of innovations.

So here’s how it works BUZZ fam. The biodegradable bandage transplants bone-forming proteins and stem cells directly onto fractures. And after rebuilding the broken bone, the bandage, which is two to three times the thickness of human hair – is absorbed by the body without any adverse side effects.

The scientists are hoping that after clinical trials, the ‘bone bandage’ could change how broken bones are treated in hospitals and reduce infections from serious open fracture injuries.

“Our technology is the first to engineer a bone-like tissue from human bone stem cells in the lab within one week, and successfully transplant it in the bone defect to initiate and accelerate bone repair,” said Dr Shukry Habib, from King’s College London.

“The bandages are thin, and flexible, so they can be positioned and attached in a very minimally invasive way.”

Clinical trials are planned for the bone bandages and scientists plan to develop the concept further to improve healing in other organs and tissues.

The study has been published in Nature Materials.