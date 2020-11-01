Scientists find Madagascar chameleon last seen 100 years ago

Scientists find Madagascar chameleon last seen 100 years agoSunday, November 01, 2020
Scientists say they
have found an elusive chameleon species that was last spotted in Madagascar 100
years ago.
Researchers from Madagascar and Germany said Friday that they discovered several living specimens of Voeltzkow’s chameleon during an expedition to the northwest of the African island nation.
In a report published in the journal Salamandra, the team said genetic analysis determined that the species is closely related to Labord’s chameleon.
Researchers believe both reptiles only live during the rainy season — hatching from eggs, growing rapidly, sparring with rivals, mating and then dying during a few short months.
