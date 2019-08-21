Scottish star donates ‘licked’ Oreos to charity

Scottish star donates ‘licked’ Oreos to charityWednesday, August 21, 2019
|
Lewis Capaldi has donated his licked Oreos to charity.
The Someone You Loved hitmaker has partnered with the makers of the famous sandwich cookie, offering one lucky fan the chance to win a limited edition pack of the sweet treats that he has twisted, licked and dunked. The box is also signed by Lewis, and the Oreos are preserved in a glass frame.
He said: “It’s a real honour to take a moment away from my busy, carefully planned eating schedule to lick, twist and dunk an entire packet of Oreos all for Nordoff Robbins – an incredible cause.”
Joanna Dias, senior brand manager, Mondelez, added: “We know that people love anything touched by someone famous, and as one of the most talked-about music stars of 2019, we felt Lewis Capaldi was the perfect choice to create a buzz around Oreo and the iconic Twist Lick Dunk ritual. We really hope Oreo and Lewis fans get behind us and start bidding so we can raise lots of money for Nordoff Robbins.”
Lewis’ used Oreos will be sold on eBay, with the money going to the Nordoff Robbins charity, which is dedicated to enriching the lives of people affected by life-limiting illness, isolation or disability, supporting thousands of people through its own centres and by working in partnership with organisations including care homes, schools and hospital.
