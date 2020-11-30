Sean Connery’s official cause of death revealed

Sean Connery’s official cause of death revealedMonday, November 30, 2020
|
Sean Connery’s cause of death has been revealed. The James Bond actor died in October in his sleep in the Bahamas.
According to TMZ, which obtained a copy of his death certificate, Connery reportedly died of respiratory failure due to pneumonia as well as atrial fibrillation. This is an irregular heart rate that can cause an increased risk of strokes, heart failure, and other complications.
In addition to Connery’s role as the first James Bond, beginning with 1962’s “Dr. No,” his other notable films include “The Untouchables,” “The Rock” and “Murder on the Orient Express.”
He was an international star, having earned an Academy Award, multiple Golden Globes, including the Cecil B. DeMille and Henrietta Awards, as well as two British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) awards.
