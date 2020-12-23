Sean Paul Foundation donates to over 90 needy families

Sean Paul Foundation donates to over 90 needy familiesWednesday, December 23, 2020
|
It’s the season of giving, and Jamaican
artistes are stepping up in a big way.
The latest performer take charitable acts to the streets is Sean Paul, whose foundation was out doing good in the Red Hills neighbourhood yesterday.
The Sean Paul Foundation set up at the Red Hills Primary School donating canned goods, local produce, toiletries and Christmas cakes to over 90 families in need.
The Like Glue deejay shared pictures of the philanthropic venture to his Insatgram page, where many commended him for the act.
Food For The Poor Jamaica’s account replied, “Thank you for your continued support and commitment to help Jamaicans in need!”
Other artistes who have made similar gestures during the festive season are Bounty Killer, D’Angel and Ding Dong.
