Sean Paul Foundation, Flow Foundation donate 100 tablets to primary schools in Jamaica

Fourteen primary schools across Jamaica will

be the beneficiaries of tablets thanks to the Sean Paul Foundation and the Flow

Foundation.

The joint partnership will see the foundations donate 100 tablets to 14 schools across the island’s three counties.

The distribution began on January 14 and ended on January 18. It saw the schools, including Rowlandsfield Primary, receive Samsung Tab A devices with Flow SIM and 25 gigabytes of data.