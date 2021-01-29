Sean Paul Foundation, Flow Foundation donate 100 tablets to primary schools in Jamaica

Sean Paul Foundation, Flow Foundation donate 100 tablets to primary schools in JamaicaFriday, January 29, 2021
|
Fourteen primary schools across Jamaica will
be the beneficiaries of tablets thanks to the Sean Paul Foundation and the Flow
Foundation.
The joint partnership will see the foundations donate 100 tablets to 14 schools across the island’s three counties.
The distribution began on January 14 and ended on January 18. It saw the schools, including Rowlandsfield Primary, receive Samsung Tab A devices with Flow SIM and 25 gigabytes of data.
