Sean Paul makes surprise appearance BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing show

Internationally renowned dancehall star Sean Paul, created quite the stir over the weekend when he made a surprise appearance on the British tv show,

On Saturday, the ‘Temperature’ artiste appeared via video message to wish English stand-up comedian and presenter, Judi Love and her dance partner, Graziano di Prima good luck in the ongoing competition.

“Hey Judi, what’s up, it’s Sean Paul. So last week you blew up my phone seen, yea man whole heap a people calling me and telling me that you did ‘Get Busy’. So I had to check it out for myself and Jah know you did your thing seen. So big up and good luck on the next installment of Strictly. Mad it up” he said.

He was referencing the duo’s performance the previous week where they danced a samba to Sean Paul’s smash hit, ‘Get Busy’.

Sean Paul comments drew an elated response from comedian Love who remarked “Sean Paul, if you need a big ting in any of your videos, just call me” she remarked.

Love and di Prima are now competing in the nineteenth season of the show that pairs a celebrity and a professional dancer on the stage.

Strictly Come Dancing airs every Sunday on BBC One.