Sean Paul partners with Flow, Sandals foundations to deliver 100 more tablets to students across Jamaica

The Sean Paul Foundation (SPF), in partnership with the Flow Foundation and the Sandals Foundation, added support to growing digital learning needs of vulnerable students in Jamaica with the donation of 100 computer tablets on Tuesday.

The foundations teamed up to distribute the Android tablets to primary school students across the island, increasing the total distributed to 200. An additional 15 school across the island received donations.

The foundation said the extensive distribution efforts were conducted in consultation with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information and has so benefited more than 22 schools in all 14 parishes.

“After the first round, I realised that so many more were in need, so with my partners at Flow Foundation and Sandals Foundation, we stepped up and gave away a 100 more tablets to deserving students,” explained Sean Paul.

“The Flow Foundation supported by the Cable & Wireless Charitable Foundation is extremely happy to continue our partnership with the Sean Paul Foundation by supplying the tablets distributed to needy students across the island, so they have access to online learning during the pandemic,” Dwight Williams, commercial director, mobile, at Flow. said.

He added; “there is a great need for tablets and laptops across Jamaica and we encourage other institutions and individuals to sponsor a child, so no one gets left behind.”

Heidi Clarke, executive director of the Sandals Foundation, said: “Never before has there been more need for stakeholders to collaborate in an effort to lessen the digital divide within our education sector.”

As the philanthropic arm of Sandals Resorts International, Clarke said, “The foundation welcomed the opportunity to provide an avenue through which the company could meet an immediate need by continuing to serve students as they navigate this fast-evolving learning environment.”