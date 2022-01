Sean Paul shares rare photo of mom

International dancehall artiste Sean Paul shared a rare photo of his mom on Sunday (May 9) to celebrate Mother’s Day.

His fans on Instagram were the first to witness this special moment. He posted a smiling photo of his mom with a very heartfelt caption.

“HAPPY MOTHERS DAY 2 U MOM. AN 2 ALL THE BEAUTIFUL MOTHERS OUT THERE. THANK YOU 4 EVERYTHING U DO YOUR FAMILY. MAY THE GOOD LORD CONTINUE 2 BLESS U WITH HEALTH AND HAPPINESS,†he wrote.

And his followers were very pleased with Sean Paul showing his mom after all these years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SEAN PAUL (@duttypaul) Can you guess which one of these beautiful ladies is Sean Paul’s mom?

“Happy mother’s day to your mom Sean!! It’s the first time I am seeing her!!!! She is so beautiful Ÿ˜,†one fan commented.

That post was followed by another wishing his wife and mother of his two kids, Jodi Henriques a happy Mother’s Day.

“HAPPY MOTHERS DAY 2 MY BEAUTIFUL WIFE. TNX U BABY. TNX U 4 OUR AMAZING KIDS AN 4 ALL U DO 4 OUR FAMILY. LOVE U BABA!!!,†Sean Paul wrote.

Â