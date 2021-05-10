Sean Paul shares rare photo of mom

International dancehall artiste Sean Paul shared a rare photo of his mom on Sunday (May 9) to celebrate Motherâ€™s Day.

His fans on Instagram were the first to witness this special moment. He posted a smiling photo of his mom with a very heartfelt caption.

â€œHAPPY MOTHERS DAY 2 U MOM. AN 2 ALL THE BEAUTIFUL MOTHERS OUT THERE. THANK YOU 4 EVERYTHING U DO YOUR FAMILY. MAY THE GOOD LORD CONTINUE 2 BLESS U WITH HEALTH AND HAPPINESS,â€ he wrote.

And his followers were very pleased with Sean Paul showing his mom after all these years.

Can you guess which one of these beautiful ladies is Sean Paulâ€™s mom?

â€œHappy motherâ€™s day to your mom Sean!! Itâ€™s the first time I am seeing her!!!! She is so beautiful Ÿ˜,â€ one fan commented.

That post was followed by another wishing his wife and mother of his two kids, Jodi Henriques a happy Motherâ€™s Day.

â€œHAPPY MOTHERS DAY 2 MY BEAUTIFUL WIFE. TNX U BABY. TNX U 4 OUR AMAZING KIDS AN 4 ALL U DO 4 OUR FAMILY. LOVE U BABA!!!,â€ Sean Paul wrote.

