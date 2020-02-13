Sean Paul’s wife, Jodi, shares ‘hectic life’ on YouTube channel

Sean Paulâ€™s wife, Jodi â€˜Jinxâ€™ Henriques, is serving beauty and mommy hacks on her newly launched YouTube channel, This is Jodi.

Premiering two weeks ago, the channel sees Jodi tackling all things motherhood, beauty, style and lifestyle, to the unscripted background of the coupleâ€™s firstborn, Levi, playing in the background, or baby Remi watching mommy get glammed up.

Motherhood

Jodi is no alien to sharing snippets of her life, as the humour-filled personality usually posts videos and IG stories offering fashion tips and advice to moms who are always on the go. This, she said, led to followers encouraging her to start a YouTube channel, â€œwhere I deal with everything to deal with motherhood, Iâ€™m a mom of two kids. Makeup; I used to be a self-taught makeup artist. Iâ€™m a costume designer. Style; I love to dress up, I actually won a style award a few years agoâ€¦so come along with me on lifeâ€™s journey where I show my hectic, crazy life,â€ Jodi said.

View this post on Instagram Hey, Youâ€™ve been asking for a YouTube channel and Iâ€™m giving you â€œThis is Jodi.â€ You have been subscribing all day and we are aiming to reach 1,000 subs today. The video drops tonight with a curly hair and Ÿ’„ makeup video. Please, click the link in my bio to subscribe. If you have video ideas, drop them in the comment section below. #TeamLevi #TeamRemi #CurlyHair #MakeUp #Style #Beauty #Lifestyle #MotherhoodA post shared by Jodi Stewart Henriques (@jodijinx) on Jan 28, 2020 at 12:04pm PST

Hectic indeed as the channelâ€™s intro offers some insight into Jodiâ€™s hands-on approach to mommy life, with a newborn to tend to, and Levi channelling his dadâ€™s musical genes by deejaying for the fam in his own talent showcase.

Daily routine

Her uploads include a hair and makeup routine videos, where she walks subscribers through maintaining her juicy curls (secret: â€˜glycerin + waterâ€™ spray bottle and leave-in treatment) and her sunblock-heavy daytime glam look.

Her other upload is a mommy version of â€˜Whatâ€™s in my bagâ€™, where she unloads a variety of things from pantyliners, tea bags, nail clips, baby wipes and a diaper kit.

She keeps it pretty transparent too, from sharing her challenges with scalp eczema, washing her lashes with Leviâ€™s shampoo, keeping that old make-up brush with shredding bristles, to using the same concealer she bought years ago â€“ just regular-degular girl vibes.