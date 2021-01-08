Securing the bag: DJ Khaled shows off US$26,000 bag that changes colours

If you’re going to pay US$26,000 for a purse then it must at least do something other than store your things, right? Yea, we thought so too, and apparently so did DJ Khaled’s wife.

She forked out that exact amount to buy her producer husband an extravagant Louis Vuitton bag that not only holds his things but changes colour too.

The 45-year-old hitmaker showed off the addition to his bag collection on the place where people display their possessions, Instagram.

“MAJOR B A G ALERT. MY QUEEN got it for me thank you honey.” he wrote.

He was then seen testing the features of the bag. And get this; it changes colours from a phone app. “So, check this out, I’ve been trying to get this bag for a while. She’s given me this app that comes with it where you can change the colours from your phone,” he told the camera.

Obviously excited for his gift, DJ Khaled later posted another video of him marvelling at the colour-changing lights, adding: “So, check this out, here’s the app. I’ve always wanted this bag and my beautiful queen got me this as a gift. ‘Check this out, watch, hit that and it changes colours. All the vibes right here, know what I’m saying?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled)

“I collect bags and I love bags. Brown paper bags, major bag alert. Secure the bag, protect the bag. I love bags. This is a major bag alert.”