Selena Gomez feels like a ‘warrior’ because of kidney transplant scars

Kidney

transplant left Selena Gomez with scars in 2017. Initially, she would hide them,

but now she feels like a ‘warrior’.

The singer did the procedure after suffering organ damage caused by lupus. Her friend, Francia Raisa, gave her one of her kidneys.

But at the start of her recovery, Gomez was sad because she didn’t look the same.

Gradually, her confidence grew, and her perspective changed.

“But I’m also around some of the best people, who see beyond the things we sometimes get wrapped up in. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for that scar, and now I look at it in a much different way… I feel like I’m more of a warrior,” she told People.

After hiding the scars for about three years, Gomez revealed them in September. Wearing a blue swimsuit, the singer exposed the scar that is on the inside of her thigh.

“When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar,” she captioned the photo on Instagram. “I didn’t want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up. Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through…and I’m proud of that.”