Selena Gomez getting “more comfortable” on the road to self-acceptance

The road to

self-acceptance has been a long one for American singer Selena Gomez, but she

is getting there gradually.

The entertainer, who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, explained that she still struggles with accepting herself completely, but she has been improving.

“Over the last several years I have worked very hard learning to be more comfortable in my own skin and accept the things I used to be hard on myself. The road to self-acceptance isn’t an easy one and trust me I still have my moments,” she told CR Fashionbook recently.

“My generation grew up just as social media was becoming a way for everyone to communicate with each other. At the beginning, I saw it as just a fun way to post pictures and stay in touch with people, and then you realized it started to play with your mind and your self-worth. Once you can separate the two and know your worth isn’t connected to that world it’s a very freeing feeling.”

The mental health advocate also noted that it is important for women to support each other

“My girlfriends are everything to me, and we’ve been there for each other through so many things together,” she said.